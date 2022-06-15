LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man facing burglary charges is now accused of setting fires at two homes in east Louisville last week.
Adam Baxter, 35, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of arson and burglary in connection to house fires on Avish Lane and Woodstone Way.
According to an arrest report, Baxter entered both homes searching for food, money and a phone. Investigators say in one house, he set a fire in a walk-in closet and set fire in a second home in a garage.
Court records say Baxter was seen on video at both homes and admitted to some of the crimes.
Baxter was initially arrested by police last Wednesday after he was found naked and wrapped in a blanket.
