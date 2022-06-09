LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man in east Louisville for vandalism and burglary.
The crimes happened on the same street as a suspicious house fire Tuesday night that police are investigating.
Adam Baxter, 35, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. Police say they found him Wednesday night, naked and wrapped in a blanket, walking along River Knolls Drive. Police believe the blanket was from a stolen car.
Investigators are looking into the possibility Baxter was connected to two house fires near Harrods Creek Tuesday night. The first fire happened around 9 p.m. on Avish Lane off River Road. Two hours later, a call came in for another house fire nearby on Woodstone Way.
Louisville Metro Arson is investigating both fires.
