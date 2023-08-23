LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of hitting and killing someone with his car in the lot of a Shepherdsville warehouse was arrested Wednesday.
According to the Shepherdsville Police Department, officers responded on a reported pedestrian hit in the lot of Arvato at 3540 South Preston Highway. Police said they responded to the scene to find a man who had been hit by a vehicle. He was taken to UofL Hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police. David Beck was arrested and charged with murder.
According to an arrest report, the victim pulled in front of Beck and stopped. The victim exited his vehicle and walked toward Beck's car when Beck drove in his direction and hit him with the front of his vehicle.
Police said the incident wasn't connected to Gov. Andy Beshear's planned appearance at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event was canceled due to scene detectives working in the area.
