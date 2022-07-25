LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old Louisville man has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting and killing a pregnant woman Sunday night.
Darriona Jones, 20, was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Melody Acres Lane, off Cane Run Road, Louisville Metro Police said. Jones, who was pregnant, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where she later died, police said.
Monday evening, LMPD arrested and charged Devin Minor with murder, fetal homicide and intimidating a participant in the legal process, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Minor will make his first appearance in arraignment court Tuesday morning.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.