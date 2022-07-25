LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pregnant woman was shot and killed Sunday night at a home off Cane Run Road.
Louisville Metro Police 2nd Division officers responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Melody Acres just before 9 p.m. On scene, officers found the woman who had been shot at least once, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The woman, who police confirmed Monday was pregnant, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where she later died, Smiley said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and had not arrested anyone as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD or report it online here.
