LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Saturday in connection to the fatal shooting of Demontray Rhodes, 24, on March 16 near the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods.
Deric Burn, 21, has been charged with murder, according to an arrest citation. Authorities allege Burn's car was seen on one of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Real Time Crime Center cameras leaving the location of the shooting with four other defendants inside the vehicle.
LMPD officers found Rhodes shot multiple times near the intersection of South 12th and West Hill streets around 6:30 p.m. March 16, according to a statement from the department at the time. Rhodes was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m., the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said in a news release.
The day after the shooting, authorities located Burn and his car, and Burn allegedly admitted to being in the area of the shooting at the time it occurred, according to the arrest citation.
Burn is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, according to online court records.
WDRB News has reached out to LMPD to see if it has made any other arrests in connection to Rhodes' death, but the department has not yet responded.
