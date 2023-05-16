LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man found guilty in a double murder could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Monday, a jury convicted Daquan Lampkins for the 2017 murders of Delivia Carron and Ricky Jones.
Lampkins, who was Carron's ex-boyfriend, shot and killed the two at an apartment on Kingston Avenue in south Louisville. Prosecutors said responding officers found an infant in the bedroom of the apartment. Lampkins' cell phone and car connected him to the murder scene.
He was found guilty of two counts of murder, one count of violating a protective order, and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The jury recommended life without parole for both murder counts. A judge will ultimately decide on a sentence later this month.
