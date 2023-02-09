LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder.
Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.
Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting, and had a revolver with four spent rounds.
Evidence suggested the bullets that killed Lewis came from Williams' gun.
The jury recommended 20 years in prison. Williams will be sentenced in April.
