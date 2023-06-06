LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot while driving in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD initially responded to a motor vehicle crash into a pool in the 6500 block of Brook Bend Way, near Cooper Chapel Road and Preston Highway, around 2:30 p.m., according to Maj. Mindy Vance. It was soon there after updated to a shooting at an apartment complex, called The Crossings at Cooper Chapel, near Highview.
"Witnesses had located an adult male subject inside the vehicle and had retrieved him from the vehicle and were rendering aid to him," Vance said.
When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Vance said the man, a Black male believed to be in his 20s, was shot at least once, but didn't confirm if he had been shot multiple times. WDRB photojournalists on the scene reported seeing what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the car.
Vance said the man was driving east on Cooper Chapel Road when he was shot, and veered off the road into the pool.
"This is the first time I've seen a vehicle in a pool in something happening like this. I am sure everyone is alarmed in the neighborhood about this. It's not something you see very often. This is definitely a first one for me," Vance said.
The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died around 5 p.m.
"It's really scary. I've never seen anything like this in my life," Susan Tindall, who has lived near Cooper Chapel Road and Preston Highway for 18 years, said. "We were fortunate nobody was at the pool. No children were over there."
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but has no suspects and has made no arrests. They have not said whether they believe this shooting was random or targeted.
"I am sure it'll be rough for the family, but we just hope and pray that they'll be comforted by their family and loved ones," Tindall said.
The car was lifted out of the pool and police are now reviewing nearby camera footage and interviewing witnesses.
"Hoping that somebody comes forward and calls and knows something about this to where they can give us some information we can go on," Vance said.
Tuesday's scene left Tindall shaken and concerned for the man's family.
"I just can't imagine what this is going to do to them," she said.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or submit information on the crime tip portal by clicking here.
