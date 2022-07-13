LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot on Monday afternoon in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood has died, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded around 2 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place, near Berry Boulevard.
On scene, police found a man who had been shot. The man, who has not been identified yet, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from injuries, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and did not have any suspects as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
