LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
Ruoff said "an unresponsive adult male" was found in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but had no suspects as of 9:15 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
