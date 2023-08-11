LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in southern Jefferson County.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 11200 block of Pyramid Road around 1 p.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information from the incident is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit tips online.
