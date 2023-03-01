LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 3000 block of Rockford Lane, off Cane Run Road near Lees Lane, on a reported shooting around 7 p.m.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot, Mitchell said. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police initially said the man was in critical condition after the shooting. But in an update at 8:15 p.m., police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
It's unclear whether or not police have any suspects or have made any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
