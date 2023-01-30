LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition with what police said are "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in Crescent Hill on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue, near Brownsboro Road, around 5:30 p.m., where officers found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening, Ellis said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Ellis said police believe "all parties have been accounted for."
