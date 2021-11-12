LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man killed in a double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's Second Division responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, near West Market Street, around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
When officers arrived, they found Robert Sanders, 21, of Louisville. He died at the scene of a gunshot wound. A woman who had been shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. She was last reported in critical condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but has not released the names of any possible suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal, here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.