LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Park Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue, between Dixie Highway and South 15th Street, on a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Once on scene, police found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
