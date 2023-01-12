LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by Kentucky State Police (KSP) during a chase on Interstate 64 East through several Kentucky counties Thursday afternoon.
The agency said troopers tried to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on the interstate in Woodford County.
The driver took off, and troopers began pursuing the suspect from Woodford County, through Franklin County and Shelby County and back into Franklin County where the chase ended near the Grafenburg exit, according to a news release from KSP.
KSP said the driver fired at least one shot at police during the pursuit.
At the end of the chase, police said, troopers and deputies from Shelby County fired their guns, hitting the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition and name have not yet been released.
The agency also hasn't said why troopers initially tried to pull the driver over.
I-64 East was shut down for a time after the pursuit ended.
The investigation remains ongoing.
