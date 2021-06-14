LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot multiple times Monday night in the Newburg neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Ilex Avenue and Shasta Trail, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement. That's not far from East Indian Trail.
Officers responding to the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Ruoff. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries that Ruoff said do not appear to be life threatening.
No suspects were in custody in connection to the shooting as of Monday night, according to LMPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
