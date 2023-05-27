LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Park DuValle neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Catalpa Street, near Wilson Avenue, around 9 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot and suffering with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim was in an argument with another man, who then shot him. The man shot was taken to University Hospital.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online.
