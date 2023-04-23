LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on-scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
He was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the anonymous online crime tip portal by clicking here.
