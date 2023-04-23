LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to ShotSpotter call in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive, near South 13th Street, around 12 a.m. Police said a man arrived at Norton Hospital by private means with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 12:08 a.m.
Mitchell said the man who arrived at the hospital is believed to be the victim from Brashear Drive.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the anonymous online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.