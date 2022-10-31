LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue around 7 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
EMS took the man, who was alert and conscious, to University Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, Ellis said.
There are no current suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.