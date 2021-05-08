LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man who Louisville Metro Police said exchanged gunfire with officers during a foot chase Friday afternoon in the California neighborhood has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of a police officer — among other charges.
Mark Calloway, 23, was in a car LMPD officers tried to pull over Friday afternoon near 22nd Street and Garland Avenue after confirming it had been stolen, according to Calloway's arrest report. Police said the people in the car "attempted to evade officers" before crashing the vehicle.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said two people got out of the car and ran. In Calloway's arrest report, he is identified as jumping out of the front passenger door of the crashed car "armed with a handgun."
Officers began chasing Calloway and the other person on foot when Calloway allegedly "turned and pointed a weapon at officer ... (and) fired" twice while running east on Garland Avenue across Dixie Highway, his arrest report says. No officers were shot, according to LMPD.
"Due to the suspects actions, a responding officer returned fire at the subject, but did not strike him," Calloway's arrest report says.
Calloway was arrested "shortly after" the exchange of gunfire, and police said he was "armed with a stolen handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition."
As of Friday afternoon, police said the other person who was with Calloway had not yet been apprehended. Mitchell said LMPD's Air Unit and K-9 officers were searching for that person.
In addition to attempted murder of a police officer, Calloway also pleaded not guilty to fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm), according to online court documents. He is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond.
