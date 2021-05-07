LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect in a car Friday afternoon in the California neighborhood.
LMPD said officers were trying to stop a stolen car around 1 p.m. near 22nd Street and Garland Avenue. Police say the car crashed and two individuals got out and ran.
"One of the individuals from the vehicle fired at officers, (and) officers returned fire," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. "No one has been struck at this point."
Multiple blocks are taped off in this area. pic.twitter.com/7W0e4Gzxgp— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) May 7, 2021
One person is in custody, LMPD said, and it's believed that person is the one who fired at officers. LMPD said it's unclear if that person was the driver or passenger.
Police said the other person is still on the loose. Mitchell said LMPD's air unit and K-9 officers are searching for that person.
LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating. Several hours later, multiple blocks off Garland Avenue remain taped off with crime scene tape.
Police believe there were only two people in the stolen vehicle.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.