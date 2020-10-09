ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are behind bars in connection with a string of burglaries at multiple businesses in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Jacob Wayne Crutcher and Bobby Pannell each face three felony counts of third-degree burglary. Police have also uncovered that the men could be connected to dozens of other burglaries across multiple counties.
"This was part of a much larger crime spree," said John Thomas, a spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Police Department. "Really, this has been a burglary rampage."
The first burglary occurred Aug. 13 at McKinney Locksmith in Elizabethtown, according to police. Investigators allege Crutcher and Pannell broke into the store and stole thousands of dollars and keys to other businesses.
Authorities believe the men planned to use the keys to commit other burglaries in the area.
"(It) was a next-level concern to us knowing that the suspects could've possibly had access to other businesses," Thomas said.
The next break-in occurred days later at a car wash in Vine Grove, Kentucky, according to police. Then, another car was hit on Aug. 21. Authorities allege Crutcher and Pannell broke into the business and stole coin machines.
"It required the cooperation of multiple agencies to put all the pieces together and finally identify these two," Thomas said.
Police arrested Pannell on Sept. 28. Crutcher was arrested Wednesday and, while in custody, admitted that he Pannell had committed nearly 50 burglaries in Jefferson County.
"This is a huge criminal enterprise that we have uncovered," Thomas said.
It's unclear as of Friday if Crutcher and Pannell will face additional charges. The Louisville Metro Police Department did not respond when asked by WDRB News if investigators were looking into the burglaries in Jefferson County.
