LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball star Montrezl Harrell pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of marijuana more than three months after he was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky.
According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after the driver was following another car "too closely." Police then noticed an odor of marijuana from Harrell, who was a passenger in a vehicle he claimed to have rented. Harrell then admitted to being in possession of the marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.
Police said three pounds of marijuana was then found in vacuumed sealed bags in a backpack in the backseat.
On Wednesday his initial felony trafficking charge was reduced to misdemeanor possession, LEX18 reported.
Harrell, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, played for U of L from 2012-15.
