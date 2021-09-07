LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing several stores in New Haven, Kentucky.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, New Haven City Hall, a post office, Rolling Fork Baptist Church and Wayne-Os Garage were vandalized.
Michael Justin Newton, 24, was charged with several counts of first-degree criminal mischief. The New Haven man is lodged in the Nelson County Jail.
Police said an employee at FiveStar gas station in New Haven called police on Sept. 5 at 1 a.m. The employee said a man came into the convenience store after it was closed saying he was going to jail. The suspect allegedly then broke the window of the store's emergency door.
Newton was identified as the suspect and taken into police custody.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.