LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said someone stole a New Albany police cruiser from the officer's home early Monday morning, along with police-issued weapons and equipment.
Now investigators are asking for the public's help to find it.
According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, the officer was preparing to come to work at 4:30 a.m. Monday, when he noticed that the police cruiser was missing.
The theft occurred at the officer's home on Fairview Church Road in Harrison County, Indiana.
Bailey said the vehicle was a fully marked white 2021 Dodge Charger with Indiana police plate number 23271. The vehicle was also marked with police vehicle identification number 244.
Bailey also said the vehicle contained an AR-15 rifle, a .308 caliber rife, a tactical vest, an unknown amount of ammunition and miscellaneous other equipment.
The theft is being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.
Police said the vehicle should not be approached if spotted. Instead, anyone who sees the vehicle should contact law enforcement in the area it is seen, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at (812) 738-2195 or the New Albany Police Department at (812) 944-6411.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.