NWE ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Charges against the man accused of shooting his wife to death inside their Sellersburg home last week were officially announced Wednesday morning.
Mac Lewis, 45, is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder and three counts of Criminal Recklessness. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf in a Floyd County courtroom on April 6.
His trial is set for Sept. 6.
According to police, Lewis shot and killed Elizabeth Bennett Lewis in front of her child and the child's friend on Friday night. It happened in their home in the 11000 block of Forest Hill Circle, not far from Indiana State Road 60.
An 11-year-old called 911 while Lewis was allegedly still firing shots inside the home, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scottie Maples.
According to police, "multiple gunshots were found throughout several rooms."
Attorney Larry Wilder has known the family for years and says hearing of Elizabeth Lewis' death was shocking. He has been speaking on behalf of the family.
"Those two young people are going to have a whole lifetime to deal with what they saw and heard and witnessed," Wilder said. "It's just going to be a lifelong challenge for them."
This story will be updated.
