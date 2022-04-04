LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No bond has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife inside their Sellersburg home last week.
Mac Lewis, 45, appeared in court Monday morning. He faces preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Mac Lewis will be held at the Clark County Jail with no opportunity to post bond at this time. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a hearing Tuesday morning.
"As serious of a charge as it is, it was my belief as the prosecutor based upon the evidence that I've seen, he needs to be held in jail with no bond for the protection of the community," Mull said. "That was a request I made that was granted."
According to police, Mac Lewis shot and killed Elizabeth Bennett Lewis in front of her child and the child's friend on Friday night.
"You have young girls who were involved in this matter, who were in the home when this occurred," Mull said. "They are obviously traumatized by what happened. Part of the charges that will be filed will relate to what occurred as it relates to them. Due to all of those circumstances, it was important that the no bond be entered in this case."
The 11-year-old called 911 while Mac Lewis was allegedly still firing shots inside the home, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scottie Maples.
This took place in the 11000 block of Forest Hill Circle, not far from Indiana State Road 60.
According to police, "multiple gunshots were found throughout several rooms."
Attorney Larry Wilder has known the family for years and says hearing of Lizzie's death was shocking. He has been speaking on behalf of the family.
"Those two young people are going to have a whole lifetime to deal with what they saw and heard and witnessed," Wilder said. "It's just going to be a lifelong challenge for them."
