LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Cincinnati man is charged with sexual exploitation and trafficking a teenage girl missing from Indiana.
Investigators said Payton Brown met a teenage girl on a social media app called "3Fun." Police said he picked her up in Indianapolis and began a relationship with her.
The girl told investigators that Brown cheated on her, so she stole $3,000 worth of marijuana from him.
When he caught her, the girl told police he forced her to pay him back by going on dates with men in exchange for money.
"Unfortunately, that scenario of drugs and money and sex trafficking, especially with teenagers, is just overwhelmingly common today," said Jennifer Beagle, president of Her Hope Kentucky. "You've got to educate your child, you've got to educate them on the dangers."
Police tracked the girl to Brown's Ohio home. They said she was a runaway.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.