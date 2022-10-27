LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County police officer and school resource officer (SRO) arrested on a DUI charge is back on the job.
Police Chief Greg Smith says Officer Jimmie Laytham attended the required alcohol classes and had an interlock device installed on his car. An interlock device is essentially a car breathalyzer that won't allow the vehicle to start if alcohol is detected.
Laytham's driver's license has also been reinstated.
Laytham was arrested for DUI in March. Police say his blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.
Smith says Laytham served a 38-day suspension and pleaded guilty in court in April.
The Chief says Laytham was then cleared to return to work as an SRO at Centerfield Elementary School in September.
"The disciplinary action against Officer Laytham is closed," Chief Smith said in a statement. "The internal investigation actually was very cut and dry with very little to investigate. The finding was self-evident."
Smith said Laytham, "admitted and accepted full responsibility for his actions."
"I should add, that Officer Laytham had an unblemished record with the department, but realizes he made a serious mistake," Smith added.
