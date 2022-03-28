LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Oldham County Police Department who was also a school resource officer for the Oldham County school district has been arrested on a DUI charge.
According to court documents, 52-year-old Jimmie Laytham was arrested by the Oldham County Police Department just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said an officer was sent to Sleepy Hollow Road in Crestwood, after someone reported that a vehicle was in a rollover crash at that location.
The officer found Laytham with the vehicle, a 2010 grey Nissan Xterra. According to an arrest report, Laytham, was seen stumbling outside the vehicle. Police said he was not injured, but had "glassy eyes and slurred speech," and had trouble keeping his balance.
A portable breathalyzer test taken by Laytham indicated a .201 level of alcohol content in his breath, police say. According to the arrest report, a second test revealed a blood alcohol content of .210.
Laytham was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
According to online records, Laytham has been a school resource officer for Centerfield Elementary School. He is also an officer with the Oldham County Police Department.
A spokesman for the police department acknowledged the arrest and said a further statement would likely to be released later on Monday.
This story will be updated.
