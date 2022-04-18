LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police is searching for a man accused of identify theft and forgery in multiple cases.
The police department is asking for the public's help in finding Sean Smallwood, who's charged with theft by deception, possession of a forged instrument, forgery and theft of identity.
Smallwood is described as 6 feet tall with brown hair. He has tattoos on both arms, including a spade and a University of Louisville Cardinal, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300 during business hours or Oldham County Dispatch during nights or weekends at 502-222-0111.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.