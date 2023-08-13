LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Owen County on Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said troopers responded to a shooting at 3775 Squiresville Road in Owenton at 1:21 a.m. Police found a 16-year-old who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead by the Owen County Coroner.
Carroll County Schools confirmed the 16-year-old was a student going into his junior year of high school. He was a member of the Carroll County High School football team, an officer in FFA and cheerleader.
“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes said in a news release. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”
Timothy Stone, 40, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. The Owenton man was taken to Carroll County Detention Center, where he is housed.
KSP is investigating the shooting.
Carroll County High School campus and football field will be open Monday at noon. The schools principal, Amy Sutter, said she wanted to students to know they have a safe space to gather. Adults will be available for students.
