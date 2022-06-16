LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide.
Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June 14 and released the same day on a $10,000 full cash bond.
Probable cause affidavits name two customers who negotiated with Reas to install swimming pools for them. The first customer lost more than $45,000 for work that was never performed. The second customer lost almost $28,000.
"Citizens of Floyd County deserve confidence in their business dealings and can rest assured that our office will protect them by continuing to hold individuals accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said in a statement after Reas was initially charged last week.
County officials are encouraging residents thinking about hiring a person or business to do work at their home to verify their rating with the Better Business Bureau, check references and check public information available through the county's Chamber of Commerce.
(Editor's note: The focus of this investigation is RPM Pools, based in Clark County, Indiana, and is not affiliated with RPM Construction and Pools LLC based in Evansville, Indiana.)
