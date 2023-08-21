LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mall St. Matthews was partially evacuated Monday afternoon after police said someone called in a threat.
According to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson, the threat was made against an individual business in the mall.
Wilkerson declined to identify the individual store.
Police brought in a bomb-sniffing dog to search the store at about 1:45 p.m., and that area of the mall was evacuated, according to Wilkerson.
Nothing was found inside the business, and that area of the mall reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
Wilkerson said all threats are taken seriously. At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with this incident.
