LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being hit by two vehicles in the St. Denis neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car at Cane Run Road and Shanks Lane around 7:30 p.m. Police said a man was in a crosswalk when he was hit by two vehicles.
The man died at the scene and there was no medical transport. Smiley said one one vehicle remained on scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating and interviewing witnesses, according to Smiley. Police said the power was on in the area where the crash happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
