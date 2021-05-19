LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Wednesday outside a nursing and rehabilitation center in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m. CST outside Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation on Fairgrounds Road, authorities told WDRB News, and prompted Breckinridge County Schools to go on lockdown.
The two people who were shot were taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to police. As of Wednesday afternoon, the severity of their injuries was not known.
No suspects are at large, police told WDRB News, and there is no danger to the public.
Breckinridge County Schools Superintendent Nick Carter said the district will have a regular dismissal Wednesday.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
