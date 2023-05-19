LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police pulled a suspect they called "armed and dangerous" from a Jeffersonville motel Friday afternoon.
The raw video below shows the arrest as it happened just after 1 p.m. Note: there is no audio.
According to Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, the Jeffersonville Police Department was notified that an "armed and dangerous" suspect barricaded himself at the Holiday Motel at 1901 E. 10th St. in Jeffersonville.
When officers with the Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant on the suspect, the suspect allegedly took "a hostile and aggressive action" and began to make violent threats.
At that point, Kavanaugh said the Jeffersonville Police Department Crisis Intervention Team and the SWAT team was called to the scene and arrived within minutes. They then set up a perimeter.
Shortly after 1 p.m., officers wearing body armor and gas masks pulled a man from a motel room and placed him in custody. He appeared to have injuries to his leg, and police placed him into an ambulance shortly thereafter.
His identity has not yet been released. Police said the man has a lengthy criminal history but isn't the inmate who escaped Thursday in east Louisville.
.@WDRBNews SWAT is outside a motel room. They must be looking for someone very important! pic.twitter.com/2b9Op0rkyD— Stephan Johnson (@StephanWDRB) May 19, 2023
