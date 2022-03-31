LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested the man responsible for shooting two people outside an Old Louisville bar earlier this month, but not before they say he led them on a high-speed chase across state lines.
According to court documents, 38-year-old Marcus Coleman was arrested Wednesday evening.
Police say that on the morning of Saturday, March 12, Coleman shot two men outside Magnolia Bar (commonly referred to as "Mag Bar") in the 1300 block of South 2nd Street at the intersection of West Magnolia Street.
According to court documents, Coleman had been kicked out of the bar after getting into a fight with someone inside. After Coleman got into his car, he drove past the bar firing shots, according to police.
One man was outside waiting for an Uber at the time. Police say he was shot in the face.
Court records show the man who kicked Coleman out of the bar was shot in the ankle. Neither of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.
Police say Coleman was identified through surveillance video and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to court documents, Coleman lives in Clarksville, and on Wednesday evening, officers with the Clarksville Police Department went to his home to serve the arrest warrant.
When they arrived, police say Coleman got into his, a black Nissan Versa, and drove off "at a high rate of speed." According to court documents, he drove across the river into Kentucky, where LMPD took over.
The police report said the chase approached speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour until he got on to I-65 south. Police say he endangered the public and LMPD officers by weaving in and out of traffic.
Police say he then drove through downtown Louisville, which was heavily congested at the time, and back across the river into Indiana, where he nearly hit an Indiana State Police trooper.
According to court documents, he then drove back across the river into Kentucky again, crashing his vehicle near the intersection of South 1st Street and East Liberty Street.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told WDRB on Wednesday that Coleman crashed into an officer's cruiser at that location.
Police say Coleman was armed with a handgun as he ran from the crash scene and through the parking lot of a nearby office building, while officers gave chase.
At one point he turned toward a police officer, "with the handgun in his right hand, as if to menace or confront the officer with the gun," according to the arrest report. That's when police say he saw "a swarm" of officers coming toward him and he dropped the gun, before being taken into custody.
Coleman was arrested on a warrant for two counts of first-degree assault in connection with the March 12 shootings at Magnolia bar.
Additionally, he faces several new charges related to Wednesday's alleged pursuit. Those charges include fleeing or evading police on foot, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, menacing and nine counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
