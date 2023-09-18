LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shoplifting tools valued at more than $1,000 from Menards on Preston Highway last month is now in custody.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released surveillance images from Menards last week and asked for help finding the suspect, now identified as 54-year-old Peter King.
King was arrested over the weekend in Franklin County.
Related Stories:
- Louisville police searching for suspect who allegedly stole $1,000 of tools from Menards on Preston Highway
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.