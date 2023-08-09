CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The person accused of shooting a man in the face in southern Indiana was arrested in Kentucky hours after the Wednesday morning incident.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said officers responded to an area on U.S. 31 North and Charlestown Pike around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. That's at the end of the northbound ramp of Exit 4 from Interstate 65.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Cpl. John Miller said when officers arrived, they found a male sitting in the median. He had been shot in the face.
Clarksville Police helped the man until Clarksville Fire and New Chapel EMS transported him to U of L Hospital in downtown Louisville for treatment. The release said the man is stable with injuries not considered life-threatening.
A suspect was last seen heading toward I-65 south. Witnesses told police the suspect was driving a white Ram "work truck" with a construction light on the roof.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said the suspect had been arrested in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Palmer said the suspect was arrested "without incident" at the Motel 6 on North Mulberry Street, which is near the Interstate 65 exit in Elizabethtown.
The suspect, whose name and age have not yet been released, was taken to the Hardin County Jail pending extradition to the Clark County Jail in Indiana.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Clarksville Police and ask to speak with Detective Cpl. John Miller at 812-288-7151 Ext. 112.
