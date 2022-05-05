LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police has arrested the suspect they say shot and killed a man in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to online records, 33-year-old Robert Antoine Harris was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Thursday morning.
Earlier this week, LMPD distributed a wanted poster indicating that Harris was a suspect in a Monday afternoon shooting in the 4400 block of Plantus Place.
Police said they were called to that location at about 1:30 p.m., where they found 32-year-old LaLand N. Hurt, a shooting victim. Hurt was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
According to jail records, Harris is charged with Murder and Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
