LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Indiana State Police say they seized three ounces of meth and other controlled substances from a Borden home across the street from two schools.
Acting on information about possible drug activity, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg served a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of Main Street in Borden. The residence is located directly across from Borden Schools, according to a news release.
Along with the meth, police located "other controlled substances" along with needles and marijuana. The resident of the home, 47-year-old Joshua Griffith, was arrested, along with 47-year-old Nicole Starrett.
Griffith is charged dealing and possessing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Starrett is charged with possession of a syringe.
