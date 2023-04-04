LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police pursuit ended with the suspect's car flipped at a gas station in Lexington, as reported by LEX18.
According to police, a vehicle pursuit started in Scott County around 2 p.m. Scott County Police and Georgetown Police were involved in a chase that led into Lexington on Georgetown Road.
The car involved in the chase crashed in front of a Speedway on Georgetown Road. Police then chased the suspect on foot until the person was arrested.
Police said the driver was a juvenile and taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. The suspect is charged with wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fleeing and evading police.
