LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed at a laundromat in Jeffersonville on Friday evening.
According to Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker, a spokesman for the department, police responded to a call from a female saying she was being chased and attacked by a woman armed with a weapon at Jeffersonville Coin Laundry on 10th Street at 5:51 p.m.
The woman, whose name hasn't been released, died from her injuries.
Parker did not specify how the female was killed, but called the attack "brutal."
Police arrested a suspect, who is believed to be homeless, shortly after the incident, responding to the scene within a minute of the call, according to Parker.
Alexandra Gales, 29, was arrested without further incident and charged with murder, Parker said. She is being held at the Clark County Jail.
Anthony Hardin, manager of the laundromat, said the victim was an employee that had previous problems with the suspect.
"She was just doing her job and trying to let someone not use the restroom that didn't need to be there and she took her life," Hardin said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.