LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shelbyville, Kentucky, are asking for the public’s help in finding a group responsible for vehicle break-ins.
The Shelbyville Police Department on Facebook released camera footage that shows a car stop in a neighborhood, people getting out, running to nearby vehicles and pulling on door handles.
The cars were locked and not broken into, but police asked anyone who has any information about the suspects to call the department, 502-633-2326, or Crime Stoppers at 502-633-4500.
The department also said that vehicle burglaries and thefts are "crimes of opportunity" and occur at all hours. Police are advising people not to leave purses, bags, laptops or other belongings in their vehicles.
Additional crime-prevention tips:
- Always roll up vehicle windows and lock all doors.
- Store items in your trunk before you arrive on-site; avoid storing items in your trunk after you park.
- Keep cell phone cords and other electronic accessories out of sight. Burglars are willing to break a window when they see a cord because there is a chance that a device will be in the vehicle.
