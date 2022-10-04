LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning.
Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
The vehicle was used by the department's canine unit. No weapons were inside, but it did have a cage and special backseats. It is also equipped with hidden police lights and a siren.
According to Yates, the vehicle was found around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in a field behind a house in the 500 block of North 24th Street. That's in the Portland neighborhood.
A neighbor originally reported "an abandoned vehicle" to police, which was the unmarked vehicle.
Yates said there was damage to the interior, but it's unknow how extensive it was.
No one had been arrested for the theft as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's evidence technicians are processing the vehicle.
