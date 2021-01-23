LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man admitted to police that he helped take a vehicle of a murdered man and burn it, the Middletown Police Department says.
Ethan Maddox was arrested Friday by Middletown Police on several robbery charges. While Maddox was in police custody, he requested to speak with a homicide detective.
Maddox allegedly told police he was "present" when a man was shot and killed in October 2020 on Senn Road near the Lake Dreamland Fire Department. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Dalton M. Doggrell, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
According to court records, Maddox told police he helped take Doggrell's vehicle away from the crime scene and burn it.
Maddox is also accusing of stealing vehicles from parking lots at the LA Fitness on Westport Road and the Walmart off Chamberlin Lane. Police said on Jan. 17, he approached a victim at LA Fitness with a handgun and demanded their keys and phone before stealing their vehicle.
Maddox is facing complicity to murder and evidence-tampering charges.
